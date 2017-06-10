A man was found shot to death inside ...

A man was found shot to death inside a home early Saturday, according to Pacifica police.

Police were called to the 700 block of Big Bend Drive at about 12:30 a.m. following reports of a shooting. Responding officers found the deceased man inside the residence.

