A man was found shot to death inside a home early Saturday, according to Pacifica police.
Police were called to the 700 block of Big Bend Drive at about 12:30 a.m. following reports of a shooting. Responding officers found the deceased man inside the residence.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|anonymous
|212
|Dog Spay/Neuter
|16 hr
|New2Area
|1
|Washington D.C. Shooting
|21 hr
|Democrat
|1
|Illegals are criminals
|Tue
|Deport them all
|1
|The Mysterious Way Uber Bans it Gay Drivers
|Tue
|Mohamma smellslik...
|4
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|Tue
|Mohamma smellslik...
|199
|San Francisco district attorney expands Uber la... (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Federal Dot
|7
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC