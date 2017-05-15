Wildlife Workers Save Pelican With CPR-Like Procedure
A juvenile California brown pelican is alive today thanks to the quick thinking and ingenuity of Bay Area wildlife workers. Staff members with the Peninsula Humane Society saved the dying pelican's life by performing a CPR-like procedure at the agency's Wildlife Care Center in Burlingame, according to an agency news release Wednesday.
