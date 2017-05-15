Wildlife Workers Save Pelican With CP...

Wildlife Workers Save Pelican With CPR-Like Procedure

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

A juvenile California brown pelican is alive today thanks to the quick thinking and ingenuity of Bay Area wildlife workers. Staff members with the Peninsula Humane Society saved the dying pelican's life by performing a CPR-like procedure at the agency's Wildlife Care Center in Burlingame, according to an agency news release Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
My special one 1 hr Alice 1
Hey 1 hr Person 2
San Francisco County Mugshots and Criminal Arre... (Sep '16) 13 hr Jo jo 3
News The bizarre 'Flintstones House' in a wealthy Sa... 15 hr Parden Pard 1
AAA storage facility in Santa Cruz being in the... Wed narc 2
News Trump administration appears to ease up on its ... Tue Wildchild 3
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... May 23 Truth 170
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Microsoft
  3. Recession
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,158 • Total comments across all topics: 281,280,354

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC