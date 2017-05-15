The Pacifica Evening News, Weekdays a " May 15, 2017
Federal Appeals Court judges from the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals pepper a Trump Administration lawyer with questions about whether the Administration's travel ban discriminates against Muslims. Republican Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell's office says that Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein will brief all members of the Senate on Thursday about Donald Trump's firing of FBI Director James Comey.
