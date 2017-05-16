String of Pacifica home burglaries
Pacifica police are searching for whoever is responsible for a string of burglaries in the city where five houses were ransacked in a matter of hours. At around 12:55 p.m., police responded to the 200 block of Stanley Avenue after a witness told police they saw two men running from a guest house in a backyard.
