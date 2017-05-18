Pacifica Playschool Sues Yelp Posters

Pacifica Playschool Sues Yelp Posters

Pacifica Playschool at 630 Hickey Boulevard and its owner Suzanne Wheeler Johnson yesterday filed a lawsuit in San Mateo County Superior Court alleging false and malicious reviews on the website Yelp, submitted on two occasions by poster "CT T", including statements that playschool employees were seen smoking marijuana at the playschool.

