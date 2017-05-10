Pacifica bookkeeper pleads guilty to bank fraud
A Pacifica woman accused of embezzling hundreds of thousands of dollars from her employer pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud Wednesday in U.S. District Court, authorities said. Krisinda Messer, 37, faces up to 30 years in prison and a fine of $1 million when she is sentenced Oct. 17. Messer created 130 fraudulent checks totaling nearly $437,000 while working as a bookkeeper for San Francisco delicatessens between 2008 and 2011, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
