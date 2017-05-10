Leave the choice of jokes to the vote...

Leave the choice of jokes to the voters: Susan Shelley

Tuesday

Late-night TV host Stephen Colbert did a joke about Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin in a recent monologue, and now FCC Chairman Ajit Pai says the agency will consider “the appropriate remedy” if the joke is found to violate FCC standards. Are you exhausted from the rapid pace of technological change in communications? Clearly you don't work at the FCC, which is still in 1972.

