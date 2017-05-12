Former bookkeeper from Pacifica pleads guilty to bank fraud
A Pacifica woman who worked as a bookkeeper for San Francisco delicatessens pleaded guilty to bank fraud in federal court on Wednesday, prosecutors said. Beginning in 2008, Krisinda Messer, 37, created 130 fraudulent checks totaling $436,396, all but two of which she made payable to her father's company, American Backflow Company, or ABC, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
