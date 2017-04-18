Watch: CHP helicopter unit rescues man from Pacifica cliff

A man who stranded himself while climbing a cliff wall at Mori Point was rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter unit that hoisted him to safety Monday afternoon, authorities said. The unidentified man got stuck on a sheer cliff wall around 3:40 p.m. after climbing about 75 feet up from the beach, with about 300 feet to go to the top, the CHP said.

