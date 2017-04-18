Watch: CHP helicopter unit rescues man from Pacifica cliff
A man who stranded himself while climbing a cliff wall at Mori Point was rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter unit that hoisted him to safety Monday afternoon, authorities said. The unidentified man got stuck on a sheer cliff wall around 3:40 p.m. after climbing about 75 feet up from the beach, with about 300 feet to go to the top, the CHP said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|17 min
|Berkeley Blows
|2
|Next 25 Articles
|6 hr
|KCinNYC
|4
|century eggs - where to buy?
|14 hr
|Radiologist
|5
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|15 hr
|Ex liberal
|45
|punched my girlfriend in the face
|15 hr
|Yemmo
|8
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|Apr 17
|kyman
|61,386
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Apr 17
|Anonymous
|196
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC