Watch: CHP helicopter unit rescues ma...

Watch: CHP helicopter unit rescues man from Pacifica cliff

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A man who stranded himself while climbing a cliff wall at Mori Point was rescued by a California Highway Patrol helicopter unit that hoisted him to safety Monday afternoon, authorities said. The unidentified man got stuck on a sheer cliff wall around 3:40 p.m. after climbing about 75 feet up from the beach, with about 300 feet to go to the top, the CHP said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... 17 min Berkeley Blows 2
News Next 25 Articles 6 hr KCinNYC 4
century eggs - where to buy? 14 hr Radiologist 5
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... 15 hr Ex liberal 45
punched my girlfriend in the face 15 hr Yemmo 8
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) Apr 17 kyman 61,386
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Apr 17 Anonymous 196
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,048 • Total comments across all topics: 280,425,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC