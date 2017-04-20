The Bay Area neighborhoods with the h...

The Bay Area neighborhoods with the highest number of

Hippie Hill in Golden Gate Park might be the Bay Area epicenter of today's 4/20 celebrations, but the Haight does not actually have the most dispensaries in San Francisco. In fact, that title goes to SOMA, where there are seven dispensaries in the 94103 zip code, according to marijuana directory and discovery service Weedmaps .

