SunCal chief ordered to pay ex-partne...

SunCal chief ordered to pay ex-partner $20 million

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: The Wave

A home under construciton in 2010 at the Pacifica San Juan coastal development in San Juan Capistrano, one of several tied to partnerships that failed to make settlement payments to one of SunCal's former business partners. An Orange County jury recently ordered SunCal Chief Executive Bruce Elieff to pay $20.3 million to that partner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Sun YELPSUCKS 94
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Apr 5 Poly 193
News Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi... Apr 5 Feinstein the Cad... 17
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house Apr 3 Tony Bennet 5
News Next 25 Articles Apr 2 Steve Eller 2
News Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15) Jul '16 pinky 3
News Pacifica: Chase ends in arrest of 7-Eleven robb... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Diamondfourtwenty 1
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Iraq
  5. Tornado
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,435 • Total comments across all topics: 280,207,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC