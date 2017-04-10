SunCal chief ordered to pay ex-partner $20 million
A home under construciton in 2010 at the Pacifica San Juan coastal development in San Juan Capistrano, one of several tied to partnerships that failed to make settlement payments to one of SunCal's former business partners. An Orange County jury recently ordered SunCal Chief Executive Bruce Elieff to pay $20.3 million to that partner.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Sun
|YELPSUCKS
|94
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Poly
|193
|Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi...
|Apr 5
|Feinstein the Cad...
|17
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|Apr 3
|Tony Bennet
|5
|Next 25 Articles
|Apr 2
|Steve Eller
|2
|Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|pinky
|3
|Pacifica: Chase ends in arrest of 7-Eleven robb... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Diamondfourtwenty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC