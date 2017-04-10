Saturday scenery: Montara Mountain in...

Saturday scenery: Montara Mountain in spring

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Happening-here?

The Old Pedro Mountain Road was once the main route between what are now the towns of Pacifica and Half Moon Bay along the coast south of San Francisco. Crossing the shoulder of Montaro Mountain, it was nearly impassible for automobiles and was replaced by the modern graded route that became Highway 1 in 1937.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Happening-here?.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
True affection 1 hr Micky 1
Fire Pelosi 5 hr tired 1
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 94
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Apr 5 Poly 193
News Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi... Apr 5 Feinstein the Cad... 17
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house Apr 3 Tony Bennet 5
News Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15) Jul '16 pinky 3
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,451 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,393

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC