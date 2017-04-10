Saturday scenery: Montara Mountain in spring
The Old Pedro Mountain Road was once the main route between what are now the towns of Pacifica and Half Moon Bay along the coast south of San Francisco. Crossing the shoulder of Montaro Mountain, it was nearly impassible for automobiles and was replaced by the modern graded route that became Highway 1 in 1937.
