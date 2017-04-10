Properties Worth Billions At Risk to ...

Properties Worth Billions At Risk to Rising Seas: Report

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: NBC Bay Area

A landfill teetering on the edge of the eroding coastline, airports in the area and a quickly eroding coastal bluff are of particular concern to the county, according to a vulnerability assessment surveying cities for the last two years. Nearly one-third of properties and 100,000 people in San Mateo County may be at risk to rising sea levels, a new report shows.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
True affection Tue Micky 1
Fire Pelosi Tue tired 1
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 94
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Apr 5 Poly 193
News Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi... Apr 5 Feinstein the Cad... 17
News Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15) Jul '16 pinky 3
News Pacifica: Chase ends in arrest of 7-Eleven robb... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Diamondfourtwenty 1
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,745 • Total comments across all topics: 280,267,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC