Properties Worth Billions At Risk to Rising Seas: Report
A landfill teetering on the edge of the eroding coastline, airports in the area and a quickly eroding coastal bluff are of particular concern to the county, according to a vulnerability assessment surveying cities for the last two years. Nearly one-third of properties and 100,000 people in San Mateo County may be at risk to rising sea levels, a new report shows.
