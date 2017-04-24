Police investigating alleged pistol w...

Police investigating alleged pistol whipping at Pacifica mall

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 23 Read more: SFGate

Officers are investigating a possible assault with a deadly weapon alleged to have occurred last week at a Pacifica shopping center, police said Saturday. Police were called to the Longboard Margarita Bar inside the Eureka Square Shopping Center on Ocean Boulevard and Eureka Drive around 1 a.m. Thursday when an assault was reported, according to the Pacifica Police Department .

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gang of colored boys take over Bart 57 min Clayton Bigsby 10
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 1 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 87
News Bernal Heights artists, targeted after Ghost Sh... 13 hr Bernal Man 1
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... 18 hr Tonto 10
Train robbers 19 hr Tonto 2
Come October Sanctiary Cities O Federal funding 21 hr Defeat Elizabeth ... 2
News Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15) Jul '16 pinky 3
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,874 • Total comments across all topics: 280,604,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC