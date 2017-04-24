Police investigating alleged pistol whipping at Pacifica mall
Officers are investigating a possible assault with a deadly weapon alleged to have occurred last week at a Pacifica shopping center, police said Saturday. Police were called to the Longboard Margarita Bar inside the Eureka Square Shopping Center on Ocean Boulevard and Eureka Drive around 1 a.m. Thursday when an assault was reported, according to the Pacifica Police Department .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gang of colored boys take over Bart
|57 min
|Clayton Bigsby
|10
|A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t...
|1 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|87
|Bernal Heights artists, targeted after Ghost Sh...
|13 hr
|Bernal Man
|1
|UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu...
|18 hr
|Tonto
|10
|Train robbers
|19 hr
|Tonto
|2
|Come October Sanctiary Cities O Federal funding
|21 hr
|Defeat Elizabeth ...
|2
|Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|pinky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC