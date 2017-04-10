Police arrest 17-year-old in theft of...

Police arrest 17-year-old in theft of Armijo High band instruments

Police detectives arrested a 17-year-old San Mateo County youth after finding two musical instruments, worth an estimated $10,000, at a Fairfield home Wednesday - instruments that were among those stolen in a weekend burglary of the Armijo High School Band room, police said. Detectives from the Investigations Bureau, with help from patrol officers, developed a lead in the case and obtained a search warrant for the home on the 300 block of Utah Street.

