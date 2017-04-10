Police arrest 17-year-old in theft of Armijo High band instruments
Police detectives arrested a 17-year-old San Mateo County youth after finding two musical instruments, worth an estimated $10,000, at a Fairfield home Wednesday - instruments that were among those stolen in a weekend burglary of the Armijo High School Band room, police said. Detectives from the Investigations Bureau, with help from patrol officers, developed a lead in the case and obtained a search warrant for the home on the 300 block of Utah Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Republic.
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Capuchino Drama
|4 hr
|Fallenangel
|1
|True affection
|Tue
|Micky
|1
|Fire Pelosi
|Apr 11
|tired
|1
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|94
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Apr 5
|Poly
|193
|Could Dianne Feinstein's age hurt her re-electi...
|Apr 5
|Feinstein the Cad...
|17
|Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|pinky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC