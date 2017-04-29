Pacifica man accused of drugging, raping multiple men pleads not guilty

A man accused of drugging and raping multiple men over a seven-year period starting in 2007 pleaded not guilty today to 41 felony counts related to the accusations, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors say that, 31, of Pacifica, met three different men for consensual sex and allegedly ended up drugging them into unconsciousness before raping them.

