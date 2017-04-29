Pacifica man accused of drugging, rap...

Pacifica man accused of drugging, raping multiple men pleads not guilty

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 29 Read more: San Jose Mercury News

A man accused of drugging and raping multiple men over a seven-year period starting in 2007 pleaded not guilty today to 41 felony counts related to the accusations, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors say that, 31, of Pacifica, met three different men for consensual sex and allegedly ended up drugging them into unconsciousness before raping them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento Wed No Chance For Rap... 3
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... Wed Defeat Elizabeth ... 127
I have something important to say May 2 Thadwick 1
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) May 1 Pee wee Herman 61,392
Hey Apr 30 Austin Woodall 1
News California says oceans could rise higher than t... Apr 29 American 1
Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested Apr 29 poi 6
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,313 • Total comments across all topics: 280,775,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC