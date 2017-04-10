Pacifica: Drone pilot cited for interfering with cliff rescue faces arrest after skipping court
A 55-year-old Pacifica man who was cited earlier this year for flying a drone near a CHP chopper during a rescue attempt is now facing arrest after he failed to show up for court, according to prosecutors. On Friday, a San Mateo County Superior Court commissioner issued a bench warrant for Gerald Destremps, who was scheduled to be arraigned that day on one misdemeanor count of "sightseeing by use of an unmanned aerial vehicle at an emergency scene."
