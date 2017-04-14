Korematsu legacy inspires anti-profil...

Korematsu legacy inspires anti-profiling strategies

Friday Apr 14

Karen Korematsu speaks to a crowd of about 100 about her father, Fred Korematsu and his struggle against the World War II-era racial profiling of Japanese American citizens and Japanese immigrants. His image is projected in background.

