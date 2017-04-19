Half Moon Bay sitting on bluff demolished
This past winter the powerful storms eroded the bluffs in Half Moon Bay, pushing them back 20 or 30 feet in some places. That undercut the foundation of what was a small house sitting on the bluffs.
