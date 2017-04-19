Half Moon Bay sitting on bluff demoli...

Half Moon Bay sitting on bluff demolished

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: KRON 4

This past winter the powerful storms eroded the bluffs in Half Moon Bay, pushing them back 20 or 30 feet in some places. That undercut the foundation of what was a small house sitting on the bluffs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) 2 hr Anonymous 197
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house Thu Twisty from WV 7
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... Thu Berkeley Blows 2
News Next 25 Articles Wed KCinNYC 4
century eggs - where to buy? Apr 19 Radiologist 5
News San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer... Apr 19 Ex liberal 45
punched my girlfriend in the face Apr 19 Yemmo 8
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,023 • Total comments across all topics: 280,464,898

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC