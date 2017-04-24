Google's Finally Offering Rides in Its Self-Driving Minivans

After spending nearly a decade quetly working on self-driving cars , Google finally wants to take people for a ride. Its autonomous spin-off, Waymo plans to add 500 Chrysler Pacifica minivans to the 100 already roaming the roads of Phoenix, and inviteds locals to sign up for free rides to school, work, soccer practice, or anywhere else they need to go.

