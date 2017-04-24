California says oceans expected to ri...

California says oceans expected to rise higher than thought

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: News Times

In this Jan. 24 2015, file photo, German scientist Andreas Beck takes notes in Robert Island, in the South Shetland Islands archipelago, Antarctica. Antarctica holds 90 percent of the world's ice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sanctuary city leaders need to be arrested 33 min poi 6
News A look at the judges who will rule on Trump's t... 1 hr Wondering 103
News Chance the Rapper gets key to Sacramento 12 hr cbo 1
News UC Berkeley calls off Ann Coulter talk for secu... Thu Waikiki Vermin 11
Gang of colored boys take over Bart Thu Clayton Bigsby 10
News Bernal Heights artists, targeted after Ghost Sh... Thu Bernal Man 1
News Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15) Jul '16 pinky 3
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,897 • Total comments across all topics: 280,648,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC