Bay Area travel: Pacifica offers feas...

Bay Area travel: Pacifica offers feast for the senses

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: Inside Bay Area

From the moment you round that first tight curve on southbound Highway 1, you are thrust into a dramatic coastal vista that engages all your senses. The blooming ice plants and wildflowers are in the foreground this spring; but since Pacifica is the fourth richest marine habitat in the world, you could see porpoises or even whales in the distance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay marriage (Mar '13) 5 hr cubeshaker 61,384
Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house 7 hr Well Well 6
Fire Pelosi 7 hr Well Well 3
Deport All Illegals ! 10 hr Nancy P 1
Capuchino Drama Thu Fallenangel 1
News Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15) Jul '16 pinky 3
News Pacifica: Chase ends in arrest of 7-Eleven robb... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Diamondfourtwenty 1
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,625 • Total comments across all topics: 280,301,203

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC