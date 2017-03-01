Unleashed Pit Bull Attacks Family Dog

Unleashed Pit Bull Attacks Family Dog

SPCA Case 1702280199. Occurred on Lundy Way, Pacifica. Reporting party's wife was out for a walk with their dog when an unleashed pit bull attacked their dog.

