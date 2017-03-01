Unleashed Pit Bull Attacks Family Dog
SPCA Case 1702280199. Occurred on Lundy Way, Pacifica. Reporting party's wife was out for a walk with their dog when an unleashed pit bull attacked their dog.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Riptide.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|San Francisco university lays off IT workers, j...
|20 hr
|Marcavage s Emission
|5
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|Wed
|Inquisitor
|43
|Maxine Waters
|Tue
|Janice Norsworthy
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Feb 27
|OldCapt
|13
|Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco
|Feb 27
|solongfarewell
|1
|John F. Rothmann - KGO 810AM Radio Host
|Feb 26
|William
|1
|Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|pinky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC