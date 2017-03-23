Tornado threat for California's Central Valley

Larry Crisman watches clouds circle around the sky over the Llano Seco Unit of the Sacramento River Wildlife Refuge as a severe storm brought funnel clouds and a report of a tornado touchdown Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in Dayton, Calif. less Larry Crisman watches clouds circle around the sky over the Llano Seco Unit of the Sacramento River Wildlife Refuge as a severe storm brought funnel clouds and a report of a tornado touchdown Wednesday, March ... more As thunderstorms sweep through California's Central Valley Tuesday, there's a possibility a tornado or two could strike the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.