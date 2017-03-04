Pacifica: Card 'skimmer' found on ATM

An alert customer who noticed a stray wire on an ATM machine led to the discovery an illegal device that had been set up to skim customers' card numbers and passwords. Police were summoned at 1 p.m. Thursday to a 7-Eleven store at 100 Clarendon Road after a customer making a transaction at the ATM noticed a wire protruding above the PIN pad on the automated teller machine.

