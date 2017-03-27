Negotiations ongoing for Chula Vista bayfront development

Last month North C.V. Waterfront L.P., also known as Pacifica, the California State Lands Commission and Port of San Diego, closed escrow on a land exchange. The Pacifica site is designated for the development of up to 1,500 residential units with 15,000 square feet of ground floor retail, a 250-room hotel and 420,000 square feet of office space.

