Follow the Money: Out-of-Town Realtor Groups Bankrolled 2 Council Races
Based on public-records research by Pacifica Progressive Alliance , Pacifica Tribune staff writer Jane Northrop names names and numbers in this expose on out-of-town real estate interests funding two Pacifica City Council races - one successful, one not.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pacifica Riptide.
