Exploring restaurants along scenic Highway 1
Miramar Beach Restaurant : Local history pairs well with an oceanside view at this Half Moon Bay restaurant that has existed since the days of Prohibition . Miramar Beach Restaurant : Local history pairs well with an oceanside view at this Half Moon Bay restaurant that has existed since the days of Prohibition .
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nancy Pelosi needs to be in a nut house
|16 hr
|Tony Bennet
|6
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Sun
|he is risen
|192
|Next 25 Articles
|Sun
|Steve Eller
|2
|Breaking News! House has 216 votes!!!
|Sat
|he is risen
|2
|San Francisco leads the country in African-Amer...
|Mar 31
|Well Well
|42
|Deepak Chapra has defective brain
|Mar 31
|wow
|2
|Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|pinky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC