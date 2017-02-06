Traffic circle to bring relief to San Juan Capistrano drivers
SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO The city is just weeks away from opening its first traffic circle, expected to ease the way for motorists as they exit northbound I-5 into what, until now, has been a disjointed San Juan Creek Road off-ramp. Streets there aren't symmetrically lined up, and drivers arriving at stop signs have tended to hesitate, unsure if it is their turn to go.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Scholars: 'Liberal' reputation of 9th Circuit o...
|52 min
|RustyS
|1
|Essential Politics: Legal fight over suspended ...
|3 hr
|Jesus Latter Day ...
|7
|Bizarre Facebook Ramblings of Mission Rape Suspect (Jan '12)
|Sun
|Phart By Text
|2
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|Sun
|WasteWater
|77
|Teacher Assigns Sex Toy Selfie For Extra Credit (Jun '15)
|Sun
|True Phart
|6
|old nancy plosi losing it
|Feb 3
|Now_What-
|3
|Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|pinky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC