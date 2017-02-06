Traffic circle to bring relief to San...

Traffic circle to bring relief to San Juan Capistrano drivers

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO The city is just weeks away from opening its first traffic circle, expected to ease the way for motorists as they exit northbound I-5 into what, until now, has been a disjointed San Juan Creek Road off-ramp. Streets there aren't symmetrically lined up, and drivers arriving at stop signs have tended to hesitate, unsure if it is their turn to go.

