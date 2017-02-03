The Pacifica Evening News, Weekdays a " February 3, 2017
It's our ongoing mission to create and curate a unique mix of informed public affairs, culture and arts that provokes thought and reaction on a complexity of issues facing our listeners. Expanding KPFA's digital footprint with more on-demand programming gives us the opportunity and space to offer new and compelling voices from the community.
|California lawmakers eye statewide immigration ...
|1 hr
|Geezer
|75
|old nancy plosi losing it
|4 hr
|Now_What-
|3
|Naked activists parade in San Francisco's Haigh...
|4 hr
|Now_What-
|4
|I want to appoligise to President Trump for my ...
|4 hr
|Now_What-
|2
|Senate Democrats block bill to strip federal fu... (Oct '15)
|Thu
|Venceremos
|19
|"Calexit" ----fools group-----
|Thu
|A true Californian
|2
|Gay marriage (Mar '13)
|Wed
|Rosa_Winkel
|61,392
