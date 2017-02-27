The Pacifica Evening News, Weekdays a " February 24, 2017
It's our ongoing mission to create and curate a unique mix of informed public affairs, culture and arts that provokes thought and reaction on a complexity of issues facing our listeners. Expanding KPFA's digital footprint with more on-demand programming gives us the opportunity and space to offer new and compelling voices from the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPFA-FM Berkeley.
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine Waters
|5 hr
|Janice Norsworthy
|1
|For transgender victims, respect starts with us...
|22 hr
|Dudley
|40
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Mon
|OldCapt
|13
|Woman fights off alleged rapist in San Francisco
|Mon
|solongfarewell
|1
|John F. Rothmann - KGO 810AM Radio Host
|Feb 26
|William
|1
|Where to get naked in the Bay Area - " and not ...
|Feb 24
|Magic Utah Uwear
|4
|Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|pinky
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC