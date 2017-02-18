Suspect sought in connection with armed robbery of Safeway
Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an armed robbery Wednesday night at a Safeway store in Pacifica. Police said the suspect, who appeared to be wearing a mask that covered his or her whole face, entered the room where the safe is and took out a gun.
