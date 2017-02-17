Report: Number of SF dogs infected wi...

Report: Number of SF dogs infected with deadly bacteria

Most pet owners are familiar with diseases such as rabies and Lyme disease, but a lesser-known disease called leptospirosis is killing dogs, and while there is a vaccine to help protect against it, there's also controversy in the veterinary community over whether or not to use it. Mindy Basara reports.

