Report: Number of SF dogs infected with deadly bacteria
Most pet owners are familiar with diseases such as rabies and Lyme disease, but a lesser-known disease called leptospirosis is killing dogs, and while there is a vaccine to help protect against it, there's also controversy in the veterinary community over whether or not to use it. Mindy Basara reports.
