Pacifica police seeking man who tried to rob pharmacy at gunpoint

Saturday Feb 25

Police are asking for the public's help to find a man who allegedly tried to rob a pharmacy at a Pacifica Rite Aid store at gunpoint Friday night. At 9:58 p.m., officers responded to the Rite Aid at 200 Fairmont Shopping Center for a report of an armed robbery, police said.

