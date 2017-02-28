Mountain lion spotted in Pacifica

Mountain lion spotted in Pacifica

Tuesday Feb 28 Read more: KRON 4

A person reported seeing what he believed what was a mountain lion at about 5:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Grand Teton Drive, according to police. The person said he saw the animal crossing the street before going into an adjacent wooded area.

