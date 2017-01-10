Drone Operator Arrested In Pacifica, CA
A drone operator has been arrested and charged with flying his aircraft near a California Highway Patrol helicopter that was engaged in a rescue operation. The Mercury News reports that the rescue occurred Friday night at about 10:15 local time.
