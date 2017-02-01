Daily Business Report-Feb. 3, 2017

The Fairmont Grand Del Mar heads U.S. News & World Report's new list of the 10 Best Hotels in San Diego, saying it offers visitors "a hearty helping of luxury from the moment they enter the lobby." "Guests rave about the incredibly spacious guest rooms, saying that the deep-soaking tubs, Nespresso coffee makers and rich Tuscan decor makes for a relaxing stay," according to U.S. News in its review of The Fairmont Grand Del Mar. "And if that isn't enough, there's also a 5-star spa, swimming pools and a Tom Fazio-designed golf course."

