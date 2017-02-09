Daily Business Report-Feb. 1, 2017

Wednesday Feb 1

Local elected officials, community leaders and nearly 100 Mission Beach residents and businesses gathered Monday to celebrate Pacifica Enterprises' groundbreaking of the historic Plunge swimming pool at Belmont Park. After acquiring the lease to Belmont Park in 2012, Pacifica Enterprises and the city of San Diego negotiated a new lease in 2015 and entered into a unique public-private partnership.

