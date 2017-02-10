Cliffside apartment building demolish...

Cliffside apartment building demolished in California

Monday Feb 6 Read more: Construction & Demolition Recycling

An apartment building in danger of falling off its cliffside site in Pacifica, California, was demolished, a report by the L.A. Times says . The building was named uninhabitable by city building officials and a geotechnical consultant in January 2016 after El-Nino storms and rains cause portions of the eroding cliff to fall into the ocean.

Read more at Construction & Demolition Recycling.

