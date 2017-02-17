Armed bandit wearing full-head mask r...

Armed bandit wearing full-head mask robs Pacifica Safeway

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: SFGate

Surveillance footage from the robbery of a Pacifica Safeway on Wednesday appears to show the robber wearing a full-head mask. Surveillance footage from the robbery of a Pacifica Safeway on Wednesday appears to show the robber wearing a full-head mask.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Washington official: Trump 'concedi... 12 hr USA Today 1
News Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop... 23 hr Inquisitor 20
Gabrielangelo (Apr '16) Fri anonymous 174
News United pilot taken off flight after rant about ... Fri Freud 12
News Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15) Jul '16 pinky 3
News Pacifica: Chase ends in arrest of 7-Eleven robb... (Jul '16) Jul '16 Diamondfourtwenty 1
News Pacifica woman found dead at Sharp Park Golf Co... (Dec '08) Oct '15 askippalivenusa 34
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,842 • Total comments across all topics: 278,966,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC