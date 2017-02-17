Armed bandit wearing full-head mask robs Pacifica Safeway
Surveillance footage from the robbery of a Pacifica Safeway on Wednesday appears to show the robber wearing a full-head mask. Surveillance footage from the robbery of a Pacifica Safeway on Wednesday appears to show the robber wearing a full-head mask.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Washington official: Trump 'concedi...
|12 hr
|USA Today
|1
|Openly gay Muslim leader shares life story, hop...
|23 hr
|Inquisitor
|20
|Gabrielangelo (Apr '16)
|Fri
|anonymous
|174
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|Fri
|Freud
|12
|Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|pinky
|3
|Pacifica: Chase ends in arrest of 7-Eleven robb... (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Diamondfourtwenty
|1
|Pacifica woman found dead at Sharp Park Golf Co... (Dec '08)
|Oct '15
|askippalivenusa
|34
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC