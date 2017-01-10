Waymo self-driving minivan will start...

Waymo self-driving minivan will start test drives this month

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: SFGate

John Krafcik, CEO of Waymo, the autonomous vehicle company created by Google's parent company, Alphabet introduces a Chrysler Pacifica hybrid outfitted with Waymo's own suite of sensors and radar at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017. less John Krafcik, CEO of Waymo, the autonomous vehicle company created by Google's parent company, Alphabet introduces a Chrysler Pacifica hybrid outfitted with Waymo's own suite of sensors and radar at the North ... more A Chrysler Pacifica hybrid outfitted with Waymo's suite of sensors and radar is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pacifica Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08) 8 hr epa 147
News Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t... Sun gwww 15
Half monkey can kneel at home,NOW Sun BLDM 1
News After 24 years working together, Feinstein and ... Jan 5 Rufus Hanson 13
News Global Fight Against Climate Change to 'Suffer ... Jan 5 Anonymous 2
News Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15) Jul '16 pinky 3
News Pacifica: Chase ends in arrest of 7-Eleven robb... Jul '16 Diamondfourtwenty 1
See all Pacifica Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pacifica Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for San Mateo County was issued at January 09 at 2:39PM PST

Pacifica Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pacifica Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Pacifica, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,238 • Total comments across all topics: 277,756,604

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC