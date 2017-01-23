Waves Burst Into Pacifica's Moonraker Restaurant

Waves crashed into Pacifica restaurant early Saturday morning; surveillance video taken inside shows the Pacific Ocean bursting through the beachside windows and rushing over tables and chairs. Moonraker Emily Yeafoli shared the video with NBC Bay Area on Tuesday, adding that the water spilled all over the banquet room of the restaurant located inside the Best Western Lighthouse Hotel 105 Rockaway Beach Ave. Storms over the weekend were brutal, causing waves throughout the region to swell to record heights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.