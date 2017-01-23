Timeshare auction ends with few sales...

Timeshare auction ends with few sales but top resorts sell out fast

Friday Jan 20

The Orange County Treasurer-Tax Collector auctioned a timeshare at the San Clemente Inn located at 2600 Avenida Del Presidente. Just 20 of 283 timeshares at that property sold, generating $21,600 out of the $933,400 owed in back taxes and fees.

Pacifica, CA

