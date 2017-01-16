The sentence, handed down Friday, follows Alberto Trejo's conviction roughly a year and a half ago.
Prosecutors said the victim, Cecilia Zamora, was last seen alive at the San Bruno home she and Trejo shared with several other residents on Feb. 13, 2013. On that day, Trejo called a resident and made a comment about his gun going off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The rent is too damn high
|23 hr
|Polk Street Pete
|1
|Michael Savage Wiener and staff
|Jan 17
|Re fu mrs prissy
|2
|Assisted Living Insights in San Francisco
|Jan 17
|Anonymous
|1
|Cakifornia for dingbat female Senators
|Jan 17
|Getting
|6
|Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|pinky
|3
|Pacifica: Chase ends in arrest of 7-Eleven robb...
|Jul '16
|Diamondfourtwenty
|1
|Pacifica woman found dead at Sharp Park Golf Co... (Dec '08)
|Oct '15
|askippalivenusa
|34
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC