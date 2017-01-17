The Pacifica Evening News, Weekdays a " January 17, 2017
It's our ongoing mission to create and curate a unique mix of informed public affairs, culture and arts that provokes thought and reaction on a complexity of issues facing our listeners. Expanding KPFA's digital footprint with more on-demand programming gives us the opportunity and space to offer new and compelling voices from the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPFA-FM Berkeley.
