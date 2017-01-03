The Pacifica Evening News, Weekdays a " January 10, 2017
It's our ongoing mission to create and curate a unique mix of informed public affairs, culture and arts that provokes thought and reaction on a complexity of issues facing our listeners. Expanding KPFA's digital footprint with more on-demand programming gives us the opportunity and space to offer new and compelling voices from the community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KPFA-FM Berkeley.
Add your comments below
Pacifica Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rapper convicted in Mac Dre-related slaying (Jul '08)
|4 hr
|Westwood
|148
|Broadmoor Music Selection (Oct '12)
|9 hr
|Musikologist
|13
|San Francisco Restaurant Week Deals - Jan. 18-25
|11 hr
|howefortunate
|1
|Taiwan leader heads to Americas; US stops set t...
|Jan 8
|gwww
|15
|Half monkey can kneel at home,NOW
|Jan 8
|BLDM
|1
|Ana Reepen Arraignment, September 11 (Sep '15)
|Jul '16
|pinky
|3
|Pacifica: Chase ends in arrest of 7-Eleven robb...
|Jul '16
|Diamondfourtwenty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pacifica Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC