Stormwatch: Pacifica Pier Closed All Weekend
Due to the intensity expected from the incoming storm, and in the interest of public safety, Pacifica Municipal Pier in Sharp Park closes Friday, January 5 at 10 p.m. and remains closed all weekend. City staff re-evaluates pier status Monday morning.
