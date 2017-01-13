Residents return to Pacifica home dam...

Residents return to Pacifica home damaged by tree

Friday Jan 13 Read more: KRON 4

On Wednesday, KRON4 showed you a house in Pacifica off Zamora Drive where an 80-foot eucalyptus tree fell on the home , nearly missing the people inside. On Friday, the owners went into their house to gather some items, and they invited KRON4's Gabe Slate to see first-hand The damage it caused.

