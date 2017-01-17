Please come to city council this Mond...

Please come to city council this Monday - better public Transit and Light timing for Hwy 1

Sent from my iPhone Begin forwarded message: From: Carlos Davidson Date: January 22, 2017 at 6:30:13 PM PST To: Carlos Davidson Subject: Please come to city council this Monday - better public Transit and Light timing for Hwy 1 PLEASE SHOW UP!!! Mon, Jan 23, 7 pm -- City Council meeting Two environmental issues on the agenda: SamTrans will talk about improving public transit for Pacifica, and the council will discuss traffic signal timing to reduce traffic on Highway 1 . The Pacifica Climate Committee has been pushing SamTrans to do a transit needs assessment in town, and to bring back the express bus to San Francisco.

