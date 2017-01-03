Pet owners looking for lost dog on th...

Pet owners looking for lost dog on the Peninsula

Read more: KRON 4

Pet owners on the Peninsula are asking for the public's help in finding their elderly dog who has gone missing. The dog went missing near Palisade Park in Daly City and was last seen on the corner of Gateway Drive and Hickey Boulevard in Pacifica.

Read more at KRON 4.

